Q: It's early, but what are the chances Cuonzo Martin gets some of his seniors back thanks to the extra year of eligibility offered by the pandemic season?
A: I think they should all come back.
I don't think they all will, but they all should.
Jeremiah Tilmon is the best NBA prospect the Tigers have at the moment, and he still has plenty of questions he could answer at the college level. He could show more range. He could show improved shot-blocking, defending and rebounding. I don't know if the modern NBA has a place for Tilmon without him showing some of those things. He's probably a second-rounder, if he gets drafted.
As for the others, they're not ready. Xavier Pinson needs to be able to hit threes. Mark Smith is a "shooter" who can't always hit shots. Dru Smith is a really good college player, but I'm not sure he's a NBA guy.
All of them would be better off taking advantage of the bonus year, I think.
In our weekly sports chat, we also look at Mizzou's ranking, the BattleHawks coach and more. Here are some of the top questions.
