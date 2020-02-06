When Noon-4 p.m. Saturday • Where Ballpark Village, 601 Clark Avenue • How much $40 • More info my.cupids.org
Have you ever wanted to run through the streets while wearing just your underwear? Now’s your chance. Before Valentine’s Day, be a part of Cupid’s Undie Run, a brief, 1-mile fun run in which participants bare it all and run through the streets in their skivvies. The party starts at noon, with the run at 2 p.m. Proceeds go toward finding a cure for neurofibromatosis, a genetic tumor disorder that affects one in every 3,000 births.