Cupid’s Undie Run
Cupid's Undie Run

Runners take part in Cupid's Undie Run in 2019 in downtown St. Louis. 

When Noon-4 p.m. Saturday  • Where Ballpark Village, 601 Clark Avenue • How much $40 • More info my.cupids.org

Have you ever wanted to run through the streets while wearing just your underwear? Now’s your chance. Before Valentine’s Day, be a part of Cupid’s Undie Run, a brief, 1-mile fun run in which participants bare it all and run through the streets in their skivvies. The party starts at noon, with the run at 2 p.m. Proceeds go toward finding a cure for neurofibromatosis, a genetic tumor disorder that affects one in every 3,000 births.

