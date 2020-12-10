CURATORS PUSHING HARD FOR NEW FACILITY?
QUESTION: I'm surprised that the Board of Curators has approved the planning of a potential new indoor football training facility when a new state of the art locker/weight/recovery room was just finished and with the loss of revenue this season. I know that it is supposed to be privately funded so is that why it was approved? Also, what do you expect to go into this facility besides a full sized football field? It is exciting to see how committed the university is to creating a competitive SEC football team.
MATTER: The board is confident that it has the money to pay for this project. Drinkwitz wants the project. The board wants to be proactive in giving the head coach what he wants - and he's proven to them that he's the right man for the job.
Gary Pinkel wanted an indoor facility, but by the time the ball got rolling, Mike Alden retired and then Pinkel retired. Odom wanted a new indoor facility but didn't have enough momentum behind him to garner the internal support to raise money for such a project on the heels of the south end zone team facility. Things have changed in the last few months. The board backs the new coach. As I wrote the other day, the board was won over by Drinkwitz last year in North Carolina and that confidence has only grown the last few months.
Here's what I've gathered: There's more space for this project behind the MATC and behind Taylor Stadium near the current outdoor practice fields. But it would be far more convenient for the players and coaches to build the indoor facility behind the south end zone team complex, on that parking lot that the SEZ shares with the gymnastics facility. There will be a push at the highest level to have that be the location for this project, even if it costs more.
FOLLO-UP: What do think of Mizzou trying to build a new practice facility amid the pandemic financial hardships athletic departments are having?
MATTER: Mizzou wants the facility and has boosters willing to pay for it. Would it be nice for the same boosters to pay for salaries for the folks in athletics and other university departments who had to take pay cuts and furloughs or save the jobs of those who were laid off? Of course. But that's not the world we live in when it comes to American college sports. Mizzou athletics is facing a major revenue shortage for this year. It's why the department has cut costs. But a project like this isn't necessarily impacted by those decisions because there's outside money coming in to make it possible.
