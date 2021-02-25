 Skip to main content
‘Currents 119: Dana Levy’
‘Currents 119: Dana Levy’

Dana-Levy-press-image-2-1200x972.jpg

"Campbell House Project” (2019) by Dana Levy, on view at the St. Louis Art Museum

When Feb. 26-Aug. 15; hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday • Where St. Louis Art Museum, 1 Fine Arts Drive, Forest Park • How much Free • More info slam.org

Israeli artist Dana Levy is interested in how people interact with historic architecture, which can change context over time. Her “dreamy, surreal videos” on view at the St. Louis Art Museum include interactions with St. Louisans and institutions, which also stand as archetypes for U.S. urban environments, the museum says. By Jane Henderson

