Currents 120: Jess T. Dugan
When Sept. 17-Feb. 20; hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday (closed Monday) • Where St. Louis Art Museum, 1 Fine Arts Drive, Forest park • How much Free • More info slam.org

Twenty photographs, including portraits and self-portraits, are part of Jess T. Dugan’s ongoing project “Every Breath We Drew,” which represents inclusive views of gender and sexuality. New works, some of St. Louis subjects, are made using medium-format cameras, natural light and a “slow working method to bridge traditional photographic practices with contemporary subjects.” By Jane Henderson

