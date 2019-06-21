Description: Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value by putting ideas into action for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with 48,000 employees in approximately 400 offices and 70 countries. In 2017, the firm had revenue of $6.9 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, valuation and other services. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com or follow @CushWake.
Sector: Commercial real estate
Headquarters: Chicago
Year Founded: 1917
Employees: 48,000
Interesting Facts: Lipsey Company - Top 2 Commercial Real Estate Brand, 2019 Forbes America’s Best Employers for Diversity, ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence Award - US EPA
Purpose: Our purpose is simple: to put our clients and our people at the center of what’s next in the world of real estate.
Additional Culture Details: Our promise is consistent throughout sectors, services and the world. Cushman & Wakefield clients benefit from the best insights, which come from:
an understanding of changing markets and opportunities.
an agile approach to every opportunity that guarantees adaptable, client-centric solutions.
an unwavering dedication to the business of exceeding the expectations of our clients.
and a collaborative culture that empowers our people and creates new solutions others cannot see.
When our people and clients reflect the world around us, we succeed.
A global company of the 21st century, with its focus firmly on what’s next for real estate and business, is in step with its times. Multicultural, multilingual, confidently global, expertly local, the people of Cushman & Wakefield mirror the stage on which we work: the world.
Talent has many faces, and innovation many shapes. We work hard to develop and empower a culture that unleashes what’s possible in every person we hire.
Diversity is good business.
The people of Cushman & Wakefield bring all of themselves to work each day. 51,000 people in approximately 70 countries wake up each morning inspired to exceed the expectations of their clients. And that is a powerful force.
Website: cushmanwakefield.com