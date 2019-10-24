Team up with us for 99¢
Early trick-or-treating for Halloween in the Central West End

Robyn LeBoeuf, who came dressed as the Mona Lisa, hangs onto Dominic Boccabella, 3, before a Halloween parade on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2015. Children and their families enjoyed trick-or-treating at area businesses and restaurants before nightfall, when the party transformed into a more adult-oriented crowd. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

When 11 a.m.-midnight Saturday • Where Maryland and Euclid avenues • How much Free • More info cwescene.com

It’s time to strut in the streets of the Central West End for this annual all-day Halloween bash. The fun kicks off at 11 a.m. with family-friendly activities like face painters and a costume parade. Trick-or-treat at neighborhood businesses at noon, then bring your pet for a parade and party at 1 p.m. The after-hours adult fun begins at 6 p.m. with a street party and costume contest. By Valerie Schremp Hahn

 