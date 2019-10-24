When 11 a.m.-midnight Saturday • Where Maryland and Euclid avenues • How much Free • More info cwescene.com
It’s time to strut in the streets of the Central West End for this annual all-day Halloween bash. The fun kicks off at 11 a.m. with family-friendly activities like face painters and a costume parade. Trick-or-treat at neighborhood businesses at noon, then bring your pet for a parade and party at 1 p.m. The after-hours adult fun begins at 6 p.m. with a street party and costume contest. By Valerie Schremp Hahn