When 7 and 9:30 p.m. Feb. 26; 4, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Feb. 27; 4:30, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Feb. 28 • Where Helium Comedy Club, St. Louis Galleria, 1151 St. Louis Galleria Street, Richmond Heights • How much $80-$200 for tables of two, three and four • More info heliumcomedy.com
D.L. Hughley, one of the Original Kings of Comedy with Cedric the Entertainer, Steve Harvey and the late Bernie Mac, visits Helium Comedy Club this weekend for a mostly sold-out run of shows. In the earlier days of the pandemic, Hughley famously passed out onstage, later revealing he had COVID-19. We wonder what references he’ll make to that incident. By Kevin C. Johnson