D.L. Hughley
D.L. Hughley

'An Evening with Cedric the Entertainer and Friends' at Peabody

D.L. Hughley performs as part of "An Evening With Cedric the Entertainer and Friends" in 2016 at the Peabody Opera House

When 7 and 9:30 p.m. Feb. 26; 4, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Feb. 27; 4:30, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Feb. 28 • Where Helium Comedy Club, St. Louis Galleria, 1151 St. Louis Galleria Street, Richmond Heights • How much $80-$200 for tables of two, three and four • More info heliumcomedy.com

D.L. Hughley, one of the Original Kings of Comedy with Cedric the Entertainer, Steve Harvey and the late Bernie Mac, visits Helium Comedy Club this weekend for a mostly sold-out run of shows. In the earlier days of the pandemic, Hughley famously passed out onstage, later revealing he had COVID-19. We wonder what references he’ll make to that incident. By Kevin C. Johnson

