Dallas Stars
Dallas Stars

Dallas Stars' John Klingberg goes against Phoenix Coyotes' Liam O'Brien during an NHL hockey exhibition game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in El Paso, Texas. (Briana Sanchez/The El Paso Times via AP)

2021 record: 23-19-14 (5th, Central)

Players to watch: Top center Tyler Seguin is back from hip surgery to give the Stars two strong offensive lines. Roope Hintz and Jason Robertson broke out last season, and veteran Joe Pavelski enjoyed an epic rebound. Captain Jamie Benn and Dennis Gurianov add scoring depth. Defensemen John Klingberg and Miro Heiskanen can drive offense, and venerable Ryan Suter arrives from Minnesota to add stability. With Ben Bishop still recovering from knee surgery, Anton Khudobin or newcomer Braden Holtby will have to take charge in goal.

Outlook: The Stars held up in the face of tremendous adversity last season. They should be healthier, deeper and more dangerous.

