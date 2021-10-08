Dallas Stars

Players to watch: Top center Tyler Seguin is back from hip surgery to give the Stars two strong offensive lines. Roope Hintz and Jason Robertson broke out last season, and veteran Joe Pavelski enjoyed an epic rebound. Captain Jamie Benn and Dennis Gurianov add scoring depth. Defensemen John Klingberg and Miro Heiskanen can drive offense, and venerable Ryan Suter arrives from Minnesota to add stability. With Ben Bishop still recovering from knee surgery, Anton Khudobin or newcomer Braden Holtby will have to take charge in goal.