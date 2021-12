When 8 p.m. Dec. 14 • Where Sheldon Concert Hall & Art Galleries, 3648 Washington Boulevard • How much $35-$70; proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required • More info metrotix.com

Jazz violinist Damien Escobar brings his “25 Days of Christmas Tour” to the Sheldon, adding classical, hip-hop, pop and R&B to his jazz mix. By Kevin C. Johnson