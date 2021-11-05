In a virtual event, historian and journalist Dan Jones discusses his new book, “Power and Thrones: A New History of the Middle Ages,” whose jacket does evoke a certain “Game of Thrones” mood. But this is a nonfiction account of more than 1,000 years, from the fall of Rome to the Protestant Reformation. Kirkus says it’s “traditional great-men-and-events history, but Jones writes a lively narrative, freely expressing doubts when it’s not clear what actually happened.” By Jane Henderson