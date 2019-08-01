When 7 p.m. Monday • Where St. Louis County Library, 1640 South Lindbergh Boulevard • How much Free • More info 314-994-3300
Forget the hair and the clothes: There’s one good reason to return to the 1980s. The baseball Cardinals, which won three pennants and one World Series under manager Whitey Herzog. The players, too, are memorable characters, including Ozzie Smith, Willie McGee and Joaquin Andujar. Former Post-Dispatch sports writer Dan O’Neill discusses the era many fans fondly remember. By Jane Henderson