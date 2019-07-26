Studio L Dance Center - Dance Academy and Dance School’s mission is to help the local community of O’Fallon discover the joy of dancing. The experienced instructors at Studio L help their students to experience the joy of living, build their confidence and encourage them to live their lives joyfully in body and spirit. Sign up for classes by dropping into the academy at 922 A Talon Dr. or calling (618) 433-3171.
Runners-up: At the Barre Dance Academy Inc., Expressions Academy of Dance, Studio B Dance Company, The Creative Dance Studio at Nautilus