‘Dance’: Concert No. 2

“Dance” is the theme of the St. Louis Wind Symphony’s 2021-22 season, and the second concert in the series features Tchaikovsky’s “Dance of the Jesters,” Dvorak’s “Slavonic Dances,” Malcolm Arnold’s “Four Scottish Dances,” Vittorio Giannini’s “Symphony No. 3 for Band” and two premiere performances: Dennis Meyer’s “Thoughts for Trumpet,” featuring soloist Lisa Blackmore, and Dakota Pederson’s “Armory.” By Daniel Durchholz