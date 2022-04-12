Dancing at sea

A St. Louis music artist has found a boatload of new adventures as a DJ for Carnival Cruise Line. Since 2018, Mos Precious has been keeping fans on their feet on cruises to Aruba, St. Martin, Puerto Rico and other locales. And before getting the job, she had never even been on a cruise herself, she tells pop music critic Kevin C. Johnson.
And after a couple of challenging years, singer-songwriter Lucinda Williams is back onstage. Music played a big role in her recovery from a stroke. Music writer Daniel Durchholz chats with Williams, who performs Friday at the Pageant.
— Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor