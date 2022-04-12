 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dancing at sea

Go! Magazine logo

A St. Louis music artist has found a boatload of new adventures as a DJ for Carnival Cruise Line. Since 2018, Mos Precious has been keeping fans on their feet on cruises to Aruba, St. Martin, Puerto Rico and other locales. And before getting the job, she had never even been on a cruise herself, she tells pop music critic Kevin C. Johnson.

And after a couple of challenging years, singer-songwriter Lucinda Williams is back onstage. Music played a big role in her recovery from a stroke. Music writer Daniel Durchholz chats with Williams, who performs Friday at the Pageant. 

— Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News