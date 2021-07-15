Daniel Durchholz, music journalist

The ticket stub faded now, he still has it. Same goes for the memory of that night — July 2, 1991, when a little band called Guns N’ Roses came to town.

Music writer Daniel Durchholz has told his riot story many times — "now to the point where it even bores me," he says. "But one aspect of it that I seldom focus on turns out to be a personal point of pride. I was still fairly new to journalism back then, and I wasn’t even actually working that night. But when all hell broke loose, I didn’t head for the parking lot, but instead ran toward the story. As Axl Rose himself would later put it — I’m paraphrasing — I got in the ring.

"There was a price to be paid for that. A colleague and I were cursed at and thrown down a flight of stairs by police after identifying ourselves as members of the press — yes, I should have known better. That colleague was also beaten with a baton, and we were later pepper gassed, as well. But as a journalistic hero of mine always said, buy the ticket (or get a press pass — again, I’m paraphrasing), take the ride."