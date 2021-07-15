 Skip to main content
Daniel Durchholz, music journalist
The infamous 'Riverport Riot'

During a 1991 performance at the Riverport Amphitheatre, Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose jumped into the crowd and attacked an audience member for wielding a prohibited video recorder. A riot ensued soon after, leading to numerous injuries and property damage. This image was pulled from a November 1992 edition of the Post-Dispatch

The ticket stub faded now, he still has it. Same goes for the memory of that night — July 2, 1991, when a little band called Guns N’ Roses came to town.

Music writer Daniel Durchholz has told his riot story many times — "now to the point where it even bores me," he says. "But one aspect of it that I seldom focus on turns out to be a personal point of pride. I was still fairly new to journalism back then, and I wasn’t even actually working that night. But when all hell broke loose, I didn’t head for the parking lot, but instead ran toward the story. As Axl Rose himself would later put it — I’m paraphrasing — I got in the ring.

"There was a price to be paid for that. A colleague and I were cursed at and thrown down a flight of stairs by police after identifying ourselves as members of the press — yes, I should have known better. That colleague was also beaten with a baton, and we were later pepper gassed, as well. But as a journalistic hero of mine always said, buy the ticket (or get a press pass — again, I’m paraphrasing), take the ride."

But that was just one night. Since then, Durchholz has been to dozens of shows at the venue ("It’ll always just be Riverport, right?"), but no other madness has come along to equal that experience.

"True, much of the fare there has been of the safe summer tour variety," he says. "Your Doobies and Chicagos, your aging hair metalists and farewell tourers; obligatory annual stops by various country stars and many, many shows by St. Louis favorite Sammy Hagar.

"But I’ve also seen greatness gracing that stage: Neil Young & Crazy Horse, Paul Simon, Radiohead, Jeff Beck, Steely Dan, Santana, Willie Nelson, the Who, Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers, Sting, Annie Lennox, the 'Down from the Mountain' tour, R.E.M., Miranda Lambert, John Fogerty, Slayer ... Spinal Tap!   

"Thirty years? That seems impossible. It seems like only yesterday that that cop called me a (expletive)."

