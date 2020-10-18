DANIEL PONCE DE LEON

His season summary (1-3, 4.96 ERA) doesn’t look great, but he played a key role in getting the team into the playoffs. The Cardinals won all four of his September starts. He worked 17 innings in his last three, throwing 86 or more pitches in each. Ponce de Leon struck out 45 batters in 32 1/3 innings, but he walked 20 and he allowed eight homers. And he joined the parade of failed relievers in that exasperating 11-9 playoff loss to the Padres.
GRADE: C-minus
