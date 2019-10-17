Speaking of Fashion: Featuring Dapper Dan
When Noon Saturday • Where Emerson Auditorium, Knight Center, Olin School of Business, Washington University • How much Sold out • More info eventbrite.com
Dapper Dan, called an icon and legend by director Ava DuVernay, makes a rare St. Louis appearance on behalf of the St. Louis Fashion Fund. The streetwear pioneer has outfitted the likes of LL Cool J, Mike Tyson, Missy Elliott, Jay-Z,, Aaliyah, Diddy and Floyd Mayweather over the years. His new book is “Dapper Dan: Made in Harlem: A Memoir.” The event is moderated by Tania Beasley-Jolly, co-founder of St. Louis Fashion Fund. By Kevin C. Johnson