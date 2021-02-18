Dark days for movie theaters

Movie theaters have been among the hardest-hit businesses during the pandemic. Some, like the Moolah in midtown, have closed permanently. Others are temporarily closed, and some are still open and teetering on the brink. A smaller number are open and wishing for bigger audiences.
In this week's Go! Magazine cover story, Daniel Neman talks to some St. Louis-area theater operators about how they're staying afloat. “I’ve had a bunch of theaters throughout a 43-year career," one owner told him. "The present moment is unprecedented."
Also in Go! this week, you'll find a follow-up by Kevin C. Johnson to a story that went viral late last year, when Ferguson musician Keyon Harrold's son was falsely accused of stealing a woman's cellphone at a New York hotel. Father and son are making the best of the situation by using it to spark change, and together they're curating a Black Lives Matter playlist for Spotify.
Dolly Parton made news today — and reminded us why she's a national treasure — when she declined a statue in her honor in Tennessee. And we went into the archives to uncover our first profile of actor Jon Hamm, published 20 years ago today.
(And here's your reminder that tomorrow is Fish Fry-day. Use our interactive map to plan ahead.)