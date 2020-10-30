I’ve watched one horror movie/TV show in my lifetime (Alfred Hitchcock’s “Psycho”), and it was a high school assignment. So last year when my roommates started nagging me to try a story-based, horror video game with them, I balked. A horror video game? What does that even look like? But one night I relented. We turned off the lights, brought out our PS4 controllers and started diving for a lost World War II plane.
Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan is a survival horror game in which you can control up to five different characters as they fight to stay alive against the likes of kidnapping pirates and a haunted ship. Each character has their own arc, backstory and personality. The best part: You’re not just watching the story; you’re in the story. You’re making decisions and experiencing the thrill.
As a horror newbie, I worried the combo of controlling my character and screaming at ghosts might be too much. Luckily, my characters lived, and I still got in a few screams. Whether you have a game system or not, the story is worth watching. But if you do have a game system, consider swapping out the traditional movie for this interactive option, where you can play with friends across the country or family in your own home. Available on PS4, Xbox 1 and Steam. By Benjamin Simon
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!