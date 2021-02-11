 Skip to main content
Date Night in the Park
When 4:30-6:30 p.m. Feb. 12 • Where Historic Daniel Boone Home, 1868 Highway F, Defiance • How much $2, preregistration required, ages 18 and up • More info 636-949-7535; stccparks.org

Visit the Historic Daniel Boone Home and village in Defiance, bring a date and a picnic dinner, and enjoy the evening at a candlelit picnic table for two. The St. Charles County Parks Department will provide music, crafts, games, s’mores and a roaring campfire. After you eat, take a walk through the grounds to enjoy the sunset. The department will host another date night April 9 at Broemmelsiek Park. By Valerie Schremp Hahn

