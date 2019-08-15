When 1-6 p.m. Sunday • Where Chaifetz Arena, 1 South Compton Avenue • How much $25, includes two tickets and signed copy of book • More info thenovelneighbor.com
Popular children’s author Dav Pilkey will talk about his creations, and costumed characters Captain Underpants and Dog Man will join him to meet fans. Tickets include a copy of Pilkey’s latest book, “Dog Man: For Whom the Ball Rolls,” activities and giveaways. Several local nonprofits have received free books and tickets for the “do good” tour. Photos are allowed, but books will not be personalized. Backlist titles will be for sale by the Novel Neighbor. Parking is free in the garage. By Jane Henderson