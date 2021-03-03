Then • In 1976, I became the first certified meteorologist on nightly local newscasts in St. Louis on KSDK-TV at age 22. This career was my dream since third grade when I became fascinated with weather. I was hired while in graduate school focusing on thunderstorm research. On the air, I integrated moving, color radar graphics with scientific explanations in forecasts. I hold the record for severe weather, live continuous coverage — staying on-air for more than 8 hours in April 2011. By the time I was 29, I became chief meteorologist for ABC’s “Good Morning America” and “World News This Morning” in New York. But I missed severe weather forecasting and returned to KTVI-TV in 1990. After a career total of 12 Emmy awards, I retired after 42 years in television in 2018.
Now • Weather is still a big part of my life. I can be heard on radio daily, live on “The Dave Glover Show” on 97.1 FM, on “The Viper” 100.7 FM station in St. Charles and on KBDZ FM’s “J.C. Corcoran in the Morning.” My Facebook page, Dave Murray’s Weather, has nearly 100,000 followers. There, I answer questions in addition to daily and seasonal forecasting. I work from a small studio at home. I keep active walking our dogs, Rain and Snowflake, playing golf, pickleball and growing vegetables in the garden. Best of all, I finally have evenings free at home with my wife of 40 years, former KSDK reporter, Janis Settle Murray. We have been blessed with one grandchild who just turned 1 year old. And yes, I still have that full head of naturally curly hair. As my early picture shows, I tried to control it when I started out. Later, I said the heck with it and let it go. We mow it a little now, like the lawn, about once a month.