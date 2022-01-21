Dave Stone, Greg Mills, Eric Mandat

For safety’s sake during the ongoing pandemic, New Music Circle, the local organization dedicated to experimental and improvisational music, has been soldiering on with a series of online concerts. Among them is a solo performance by saxophonist Dave Stone, who for nearly 30 years was a fixture on the St. Louis music scene, perhaps best known for his Friday night gigs at the late, lamented Mangia Italiano. A couple years ago, Stone lit out for the Pacific Northwest. Our loss. Stone will be joined on this particular bill by the piano/clarinet duo of Greg Mills and Eric Mandat. By Daniel Durchholz