Rapper Lil Dicky (Dave Burd) came through in 2018 with a great little novelty hit, “Freaky Friday” featuring Chris Brown, in which the two artists switch bodies. On the very grown-up FXX series “Dave,” which just ended its first season, Lil Dicky plays an aspiring rapper on the fringes of success. Dave’s path to hip-hop notoriety is drop-dead funny. The story is loosely based on Lil Dicky’s own life, and artists such as Justin Bieber, Benny Blano, YG, Trippie Redd, Charlamagne Tha God and Angela Yee play themselves. Currently available on Hulu. A second season is expected in 2021. By Kevin C. Johnson
