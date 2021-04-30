David Allen Sibley: ‘What It’s Like to Be a Bird’

When robins tilt their heads, they aren’t actually listening but looking for signs of worms, writes David Allen Sibley in “What It’s Like to Be a Bird: From Flying to Nesting, Eating to Singing — What Birds Are Doing and Why.” Filled with facts from foraging and migrating to birds’ amazing senses, the book is meant to appeal both to experts and novices. Sibley will talk about it with Jonathan Losos, director of the Living Earth Collaborative and a Washington University professor. By Jane Henderson