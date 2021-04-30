 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
David Allen Sibley: ‘What It’s Like to Be a Bird’
0 comments

David Allen Sibley: ‘What It’s Like to Be a Bird’

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

When 7 p.m. May 6 • Where facebook.com/stlcolibraryHow much Free • More info slcl.org

When robins tilt their heads, they aren’t actually listening but looking for signs of worms, writes David Allen Sibley in “What It’s Like to Be a Bird: From Flying to Nesting, Eating to Singing — What Birds Are Doing and Why.” Filled with facts from foraging and migrating to birds’ amazing senses, the book is meant to appeal both to experts and novices. Sibley will talk about it with Jonathan Losos, director of the Living Earth Collaborative and a Washington University professor. By Jane Henderson

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports