Q: What's your read on the fit now free-agent outfielder David Dahl could be for the Cardinals? Is there a name you would like better?
A: Dahl's upside combined with his likely affordability is really intriguing, but I do worry about his injury history. I think Eddie Rosario would be a great addition for the Cardinals. I think Joc Pederson as a platoon guy and maybe more would work. If the DH is in play, and we could know that by this week (fingers crossed) then I think Nelson Cruz would be a great addition. He's old (for baseball) but he still rakes.
With Dahl, I would be concerned about hinging my hopes of an every-day outfield answer on a 26-year-old who has missed an entire season (2017) and not played more than 100 games in any of the four seasons he appeared in. Dahl has been on the injured list six times since 2017. Here's the rundown: stress reaction in ribcage, broken right foot, abdominal strain, high ankle sprain, lower back soreness, shoulder strain. I've got Dahl securely in the buyer beware category. Why would a team expect him to get healthier as he moves toward the 30-year-old cliff?
