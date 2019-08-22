When 7 p.m. Thursday • Where St. Louis County Library, 1640 South Lindbergh Boulevard • How much Free • More info 314-994-3300
So far as I know, Swedish author and journalist Stieg Larsson never came to St. Louis before writing “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo.” Larsson died before his trilogy became a publishing phenomenon, with hacker heroine Lisbeth Salander played on the big screen by three different actresses so far. But the late novelist’s series was taken over by David Lagercrantz, who is coming to town with “The Girl Who Lived Twice.” Perhaps he’ll talk about how many book lives Salander has left. By Jane Henderson