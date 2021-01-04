Q: What do you think about a trade for Diamondbacks outfielder David Peralta? He hits for a good average, has some power, and bats lefthanded? He also has two years left on a contract that pays him 7.5 million a year.
A: He's a former Cardinal. True story. He was a pitcher in the Cardinals organization before going elsewhere, reinventing himself as an outfielder, and now being someone they should discuss a reunion with. He has been a player the Cardinals have talked about acquiring before. And he's a fit. Worth further discussion.