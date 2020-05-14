You can read David Sedaris’ droll essays (or, as they most likely are, embellished takes based on true stories). But it’s better to hear him read the funny, sometimes churlish tales of his family bickering at the beach; his partner, Hugh, lancing a boil; or the classic account of Sedaris working as a department store elf. That last one (as worth revisiting every holiday season as “It’s a Wonderful Life”) is in “Holidays on Ice,” available both in print and audiobook, as are “Me Talk Pretty One Day,” “Dress Your Family in Corduroy and Denim,” “When You Are Engulfed in Flames” and other titles. His voice comes through on the page, but it’s even better to hear the low-key way he reads about things like feeding a tortoise a tumor or his brother’s blunt pronouncements, more vulgar than the bawdiest limericks. And in Sedaris’ voice, just as funny. By Jane Henderson
