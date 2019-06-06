When 6 p.m. Friday • Where Left Bank Books, 399 North Euclid Avenue • How much $20, includes copy of book • More info 314-367-6731
Don’t get too excited that there are still tickets to meet David Sedaris on the paperback tour of his last book, “Calypso.” You won’t be in the store, or even part of the “sidewalk listening party,” because those tickets are sold out. But Sedaris will stay signing books and talking to fans until the Mississippi recedes, if necessary. The last time he visited Left Bank Books he apparently stayed for 10 hours signing books. So buy a “general admission” ticket that comes with a copy of his essays, go get something to eat or drink, perhaps read “Calypso,” and the bookstore will alert you when it’s time to join the signing line. By Jane Henderson