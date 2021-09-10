The Dead live on. Dead & Company is back on the road with classic Grateful Dead-era members Bob Weir, Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann, as well as John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti, all delivering some jammin’ good times. Concertgoers are required to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours prior to the concert. By Kevin C. Johnson