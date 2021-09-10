 Skip to main content
Dead & Company
0 comments

Dead & Company

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Donna Jean Godchaux, John Mayer, Bob Weir

From left: Donna Jean Godchaux, John Mayer and Bob Weir of Dead & Company perform in 2016 at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tenn. 

When 7:30 p.m. Sept. 13 • Where Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, 14141 Riverport Drive, Maryland Heights • How much $51-$177 • More info livenation.com

The Dead live on. Dead & Company is back on the road with classic Grateful Dead-era members Bob Weir, Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann, as well as John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti, all delivering some jammin’ good times. Concertgoers are required to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours prior to the concert. By Kevin C. Johnson

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News