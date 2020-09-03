 Skip to main content
‘Death of a Blackheart’
'Death of a Blackheart'

When 6 p.m. Sept. 4 • Where Lemp Mansion, 3322 DeMenil Place • How much $52.95 • More info lempmansion.com

St. Louis theaters might not be open just yet, but the Lemp Mansion has the perfect alternative. Throughout the fall and winter, the allegedly haunted mansion hosts weekly performances of a comedic murder mystery, “Death of a Blackheart.” The purchase of a ticket includes a three-course meal and, if you’re feeling a little theatrical, you can join in on the interactive performance. Pirate costumes are encouraged.

