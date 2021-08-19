Debbye Turner Bell: ‘Courageous Faith’

As a veterinary student at Mizzou in 1989, Debbye Turner made history as the second Black woman to win the Miss America pageant. One of her hardest challenges was losing extra weight for the swimsuit competition, she writes. The determined competitor even took diet pills and stopped eating meals. Her memories of the pageant are only part of a new memoir, “Courageous Faith,” which largely focuses on how to live through faith-based principles. Turner Bell, who counts motivational speaking as one of her jobs, lives with her family in Michigan. She will talk about her book with KSDK anchor Kelly Jackson. By Jane Henderson