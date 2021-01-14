Deborah Douglas: ‘Some Things I Know, Some Things I Only Believe’

When Jan. 15-Feb. 20; by appointment only • Where Gallery at the Kranzberg, 501 Grand Boulevard • How much Free • More info kranzbergartsfoundation.org/visual-art
Mixed-media works on paper and a window display include oil, enamel, encaustic, watercolor and digital prints. “Like all artists, I build and create meaning through the proximity of formal and conceptual elements,” artist Deborah Douglas says. She is an associate professor of art and art history at St. Louis University. Appointments to see the exhibit can be made online; up to five tickets are given for each half-hour period. By Jane Henderson