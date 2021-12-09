Winter Wonderland at Tilles Park • Drive or take a carriage ride through the spectacle of a million twinkling lights and 100 festive displays of winter scenes over 75 acres at Tilles Park in St. Louis County. A few nights are set aside for carriage rides or walkers only.

5:30-9:30 p.m. nightly; through Jan. 1 • Tilles Park, 9551 Litzsinger Road • $15 per car, $8 per person on foot, carriage rides start at $17 per person • winterwonderlandstl.com

“A Christmas Carol” • Charles Dickens’ classic tale of a miser who undergoes a spiritual reawakening is the holiday offering from the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis. The company presents a new adaptation by Michael Wilson in what will become an annual tradition.

Dec. 10-23; performance times vary • Loretto-Hilton Center for the Performing Arts, 130 Edgar Road, Webster Groves • $25-$85 • repstl.org