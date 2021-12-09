📅 Dec. 11 📅

“The Muppet Christmas Carol in Concert” • Here’s a good way to introduce little ones to the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra: with Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy and the other Muppets in a big-screen adaptation of the Charles Dickens classic. The orchestra performs the film’s score live, under the direction of assistant conductor Stephanie Childress, while the movie plays overhead.

Krampus at the Darkness • What better way to celebrate the horror-days than by visiting Krampus, a horned beast from Alpine folklore who is known to scare naughty children? He stops by the Darkness in Soulard to pose for photos, give away candy and invite you into the haunted house, which has been transformed into something from a long winter’s nightmare.