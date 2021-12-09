📅 Dec. 12 📅

Annual Holiday Celebration • Opera Theatre of St. Louis patrons will enjoy festive decor, delicious food, and performances by soprano Raquel González and pianist Sandra Geary. Event proceeds will benefit OTSL’s nationally recognized young artist programs. Dress is black-tie optional.

Frosted 5K • Warm up on a chilly winter morning or enjoy the unseasonably pleasant weather — time will tell! — in this 5K run to support the maintenance of Tower Grove Park. Participants will receive a knit cap, a Schlafly beer and a swig of single-barrel Knob Creek bourbon.