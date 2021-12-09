 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
📅 Dec. 12 📅
0 comments

📅 Dec. 12 📅

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Annual Holiday Celebration • Opera Theatre of St. Louis patrons will enjoy festive decor, delicious food, and performances by soprano Raquel González and pianist Sandra Geary. Event proceeds will benefit OTSL’s nationally recognized young artist programs. Dress is black-tie optional.

6 p.m. Dec. 12 • St. Louis Club, 16th floor, 7701 Forsyth Boulevard, Clayton • $300 • opera-stl.org

Frosted 5K • Warm up on a chilly winter morning or enjoy the unseasonably pleasant weather — time will tell! — in this 5K run to support the maintenance of Tower Grove Park. Participants will receive a knit cap, a Schlafly beer and a swig of single-barrel Knob Creek bourbon.

10 a.m. Dec. 12 • Tower Grove Park • $35 • towergrovepark.org/frosted-5k

More holiday events

Find more light displays, attractions, concerts and performances in our holiday arts guide. stltoday.com/go

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News