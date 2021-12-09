Monday Matinees at Buder Library • The St. Louis Public Library Buder branch screens classic holiday films in December. On Dec. 13, see Bing Crosby in the 1942 classic “Holiday Inn.” On Dec. 20, he’ll sing “White Christmas” in that favorite 1954 flick by the same name.

“Tomáseen Foley’s A Celtic Christmas” • This Irish music, song and dance show has been on the road for 26 years and comes to St. Louis for the first time. It’s based on “Parcel From America,” Foley’s story of the night before Christmas in rural Ireland in the 1940s. Joining native Irish storyteller Foley are St. Louis-based performers Eimear Arkins (fiddler/vocalist) and Natalie Wagner (dancer).