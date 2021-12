Monday Matinees at Buder Library β€’ The St. Louis Public Library Buder branch screens classic holiday films in December. On Dec. 13, see Bing Crosby in the 1942 classic β€œHoliday Inn.” On Dec. 20, he’ll sing β€œWhite Christmas” in that favorite 1954 flick by the same name.

β€œTomáseen Foley’s A Celtic Christmas” β€’ This Irish music, song and dance show has been on the road for 26 years and comes to St. Louis for the first time. It’s based on β€œParcel From America,” Foley’s story of the night before Christmas in rural Ireland in the 1940s. Joining native Irish storyteller Foley are St. Louis-based performers Eimear Arkins (fiddler/vocalist) and Natalie Wagner (dancer).