📅 Dec. 14 📅

Garden Glow • The lights never fail to delight. There is something enchanting about strolling through the cheery and festive twinkling display at the Missouri Botanical Garden. The best part is warming up with hot chocolate and s’mores.
5-10 p.m., last entry at 8:45 p.m.; through Jan. 8 • Missouri Botanical Garden, 4344 Shaw Boulevard • $18-$20, $3-$10 for children • mobot.org
Filthy Animal • Fresh off the success of its Halloween pop-up Corpse Reviver, Central West End cocktail bar Lazy Tiger is hosting a “Home Alone”-themed Christmas pop-up called Filthy Animal. Expect seasonal libations from co-owner and acclaimed mixologist Tim Wiggins. Time-limited reservations are available through the Resy app.
5-11:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; through Dec. 31 • Lazy Tiger, 210 North Euclid Avenue • lazytigerstl.com