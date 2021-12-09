 Skip to main content
St. Louis Zoo's Wild Lights

Wild Lights at the St. Louis Zoo 

Wild Lights • Get into the holiday spirit with penguins and puffins while touring the St. Louis Zoo’s light displays and enjoying winter treats at night. Admission includes entrance to Wild Lights, Conservation Carousel and 4D Theater. Parking is free on the Zoo North and South lots during the event. Timed entry reservations available online.

5-8:30 p.m. select nights, through Dec. 30 • St. Louis Zoo, 1 Government Drive, Forest Park • $13, free for children under 2 • stlzoo.org/wildlights

Mercy Holiday Celebration • The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra perennial favorite includes holiday classics performed by the orchestra and vocalist Denzal Sinclaire. Bob Bernhardt conducts, and Santa Claus himself will put in a special appearance. Two performances of the program are offered at Lindenwood College’s J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts, followed by five performances at Powell Hall.

7:30 p.m. Dec. 15-16 at Lindenwood, 2300 West Clay Street, St. Charles; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17-18, 2 p.m. Dec. 19 at Powell Hall, 718 North Grand Boulevard • $30-$66 • slso.org)

More holiday events

Find more light displays, attractions, concerts and performances in our holiday arts guide. stltoday.com/go

