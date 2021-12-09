📅 Dec. 16 📅

“The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Musical” • If you have young children, these tiny North Pole ambassadors probably get into daily mischief at your home during the holiday season. Now Santa’s little helpers are at the heart of a touring family musical, visiting Stifel Theatre for a single performance.

“Meet Me in St. Louis” • Cocoa, carols and crafts are part of the fun at the Missouri History Museum. Visitors can buy snacks or browse exhibits starting at 5 p.m. Outdoor caroling begins at 5:45, or stay indoors to make Sugar Plum Fairy ornaments. A free screening of the 1944 movie “Meet Me in St. Louis,” starring Judy Garland, begins at 6:30 p.m. in the auditorium.