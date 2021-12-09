“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical” • Children should be delighted by this production in which characters from the 1964 stop-motion TV special come to life onstage. The classic story teaches a valuable lesson about embracing our differences — and about the importance of good dental hygiene.
7 p.m. Dec. 17; 11 a.m., 3 p.m., 7 p.m. Dec. 18 • Fox Theatre, 527 North Grand Boulevard • $20-$75 • metrotix.com
“A Drag Queen Christmas” • Some familiar faces from “RuPaul’s Drag Race” will light up the stage for the holidays when “A Drag Queen Christmas” comes to the Factory. The show includes Brooke Lynn Hytes, Kylie Sonique Love, Crystal Methyd, Willam, Jaida Essence Hall, Shea Coulee, Trinity the Tuck and Monet X Change.
8 p.m. Dec. 17 • The Factory, 17105 North Outer 40 Road, Chesterfield • $43-$170 • ticketmaster.com