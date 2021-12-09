Up on the Rooftop • The sky-high venue atop the Hilton St. Louis at the Ballpark hosts a holiday pop-up with themed cocktails including the Hot for Santa and Baby It’s Cold Out-Cider. You didn’t need to start planning for this pop-up last Christmas: Reservations aren’t required, and admission is first-come, first-served.

Opens at 4 p.m. daily, through Dec. 30; closed Dec. 24-25 • Three Sixty, 1 South Broadway • 360-stl.com

Bird feeder workshop • Learn about Missouri birds and make feeder ornaments to attract birds to your own backyard at this tree-trimming workshop at Laumeier Sculpture Park. Make an extra ornament for the birds at Laumeier, and enjoy hot chocolate and a winter story before taking a brisk stroll among the trees and sculptures.

1-3 p.m. Dec. 18 • Laumeier Sculpture Park, 12580 Rott Road, Sunset Hills • $15 per child with adult, registration required • laumeier.org