 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
📅 Dec. 18 📅
0 comments

📅 Dec. 18 📅

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Up on the Rooftop

Nochebuena (left) and Baby It's Cold Out-Cider at Up on the Rooftop

Up on the Rooftop • The sky-high venue atop the Hilton St. Louis at the Ballpark hosts a holiday pop-up with themed cocktails including the Hot for Santa and Baby It’s Cold Out-Cider. You didn’t need to start planning for this pop-up last Christmas: Reservations aren’t required, and admission is first-come, first-served.

Opens at 4 p.m. daily, through Dec. 30; closed Dec. 24-25 • Three Sixty, 1 South Broadway • 360-stl.com

Bird feeder workshop • Learn about Missouri birds and make feeder ornaments to attract birds to your own backyard at this tree-trimming workshop at Laumeier Sculpture Park. Make an extra ornament for the birds at Laumeier, and enjoy hot chocolate and a winter story before taking a brisk stroll among the trees and sculptures.

1-3 p.m. Dec. 18 • Laumeier Sculpture Park, 12580 Rott Road, Sunset Hills • $15 per child with adult, registration required • laumeier.org

More holiday events

Find more light displays, attractions, concerts and performances in our holiday arts guide. stltoday.com/go

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News