📅 Dec. 19 📅
📅 Dec. 19 📅

Holiday Brasstravaganza • After taking 2020 off, local favorite Funky Butt Brass Band returns to Delmar Hall to play your favorite seasonal songs in its own distinctive style. Special musical guests appear all night long, and festive holiday garb is encouraged.

8 p.m. Dec. 18, 6 p.m. Dec. 19 • Delmar Hall, 613 Delmar Boulevard • $20 • ticketmaster.com

Winter Solstice Observance • Early birds can observe the winter solstice at Cahokia Mounds at the Woodhenge Construction, built in the same space where the Mississippian people gathered to watch the sunrise 1,000 years ago. The actual winter solstice — the shortest day of the year and the first day of winter — is Dec. 21, but this event is held on a Sunday so more people can attend.

6:30 a.m. Dec. 19 • Cahokia Mounds, 30 Ramey Street, Collinsville • Free • cahokiamounds.org

More holiday events

Find more light displays, attractions, concerts and performances in our holiday arts guide. stltoday.com/go

