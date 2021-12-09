 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
📅 Dec. 20 📅
0 comments

📅 Dec. 20 📅

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Mannheim Steamroller

Mannheim Steamroller

Photo by Matt Christine Photography

Mannheim Steamroller • For the first time in 35 years, Chip Davis and his iconic orchestra weren’t able to travel with their Christmas tour in 2020. But the music returns. Mannheim Steamroller is the No. 1 Christmas artist of all time, selling more than 31 million albums.

7:30 p.m. Dec. 20 • Fox Theatre, 527 North Grand Boulevard • $35-$100 • metrotix.com

The Nutcracker

A St. Louis Ballet production of "The Nutcracker"

“The Nutcracker” • St. Louis Ballet presents the holiday favorite with the wonderful Tchaikovsky score. Gen Horiuchi’s “The Nutcracker” engagingly evokes the spirit of the season.

Dec. 17-23; performance times vary • Blanche M. Touhill Performing Arts Center, University of Missouri-St. Louis, 8001 Natural Bridge Road • $27-$69 • stlouisballet.org

More holiday events

Find more light displays, attractions, concerts and performances in our holiday arts guide. stltoday.com/go

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News