Mannheim Steamroller • For the first time in 35 years, Chip Davis and his iconic orchestra weren’t able to travel with their Christmas tour in 2020. But the music returns. Mannheim Steamroller is the No. 1 Christmas artist of all time, selling more than 31 million albums.
7:30 p.m. Dec. 20 • Fox Theatre, 527 North Grand Boulevard • $35-$100 • metrotix.com
“The Nutcracker” • St. Louis Ballet presents the holiday favorite with the wonderful Tchaikovsky score. Gen Horiuchi’s “The Nutcracker” engagingly evokes the spirit of the season.
Dec. 17-23; performance times vary • Blanche M. Touhill Performing Arts Center, University of Missouri-St. Louis, 8001 Natural Bridge Road • $27-$69 • stlouisballet.org