Dec. 21
Dec. 21

Frosted • The Frosted pop-up event at Tower Grove Park features cocktails — the Eat, Drink and Be Rosemary, perhaps — as well as food trucks and live entertainment. Admission is free, with seating available both inside the park’s Piper Palm House and in a heated patio tent.

4-11 p.m. Dec. 16-23 for adults 21 and older, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 18-19 for all ages • Piper Palm House, Tower Grove Park, 4257 Northeast Drive • towergrovepark.org/frosted

“Holiday Hoopla” • The Chamber Music Society of St. Louis “Holiday Hoopla” concert will be presented twice in person at the Sheldon with a virtual concert available Dec. 28. The program includes Schiassi’s Symphony in D Major, Vaughan Williams’ “Fantasia on Greensleeves,” Charpentier’s “Noels sur les instruments,” and Handel’s Overture from “Judas Maccabeus,” among other offerings.

7:30 p.m. Dec. 20-21 • Sheldon Concert Hall & Art Galleries, 3648 Washington Boulevard • $39 • metrotix.com

More holiday events

Find more light displays, attractions, concerts and performances in our holiday arts guide. stltoday.com/go

