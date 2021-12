📅 Dec. 21 📅

Frosted โ€ข The Frosted pop-up event at Tower Grove Park features cocktails โ€” the Eat, Drink and Be Rosemary, perhaps โ€” as well as food trucks and live entertainment. Admission is free, with seating available both inside the parkโ€™s Piper Palm House and in a heated patio tent.

4-11 p.m. Dec. 16-23 for adults 21 and older, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 18-19 for all ages • Piper Palm House, Tower Grove Park, 4257 Northeast Drive • towergrovepark.org/frosted

โ€œHoliday Hooplaโ€ โ€ข The Chamber Music Society of St. Louis โ€œHoliday Hooplaโ€ concert will be presented twice in person at the Sheldon with a virtual concert available Dec. 28. The program includes Schiassiโ€™s Symphony in D Major, Vaughan Williamsโ€™ โ€œFantasia on Greensleeves,โ€ Charpentierโ€™s โ€œNoels sur les instruments,โ€ and Handelโ€™s Overture from โ€œJudas Maccabeus,โ€ among other offerings.

7:30 p.m. Dec. 20-21 • Sheldon Concert Hall & Art Galleries, 3648 Washington Boulevard • $39 • metrotix.com