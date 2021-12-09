“Nat King Cole Christmas With Bryan Eng” • The music of Nat King Cole is synonymous with Christmas, and Chicago jazz artist Bryan Eng pays tribute with an intimate show coming to Blue Strawberry. Eng, just 23 years old, has performed at venues including the Kennedy Center, as well as in movies and commercials.
7:30 p.m. Dec. 22 • Blue Strawberry, 364 North Boyle Avenue • $15-$20 • bluestrawberrystl.com
St. Charles Christmas Traditions • Head to St. Charles’ Historic Main Street for this season’s final Wednesday evening edition of the annual Christmas Traditions. Stroll among the costumed characters — and have your kids collect their trading cards — and finally find that elusive gift for that special someone.
6-9 p.m. Wednesday and Friday, noon-9 p.m. Saturday, noon-5 p.m. Sunday, through Dec. 22; 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 24 • Historic Main Street, St. Charles • Free • discoverstcharles.com