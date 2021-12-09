📅 Dec. 23 📅

Christmas Candlelight Concert • Now in his 35th season at the helm, artistic director A. Dennis Sparger leads the Bach Society Chorus and Orchestra in its annual Christmas Candlelight Concert at Powell Hall. The program features popular carols, Ralph Vaughan Williams’ “Fantasia on Christmas Carols” with Grammy-winning baritone Nathan Gunn, and the world premiere of a piece honoring Sparger by Mack Wilberg.

“A Very Dylan Christmas” • Music phenom Dylan Triplett, 21, has been doing his thing the past few years on the St. Louis music scene, showing a depth to his material and his approach that’s been amazing to watch. At “A Very Dylan Christmas,” he will show what he can do with some of our holiday favorites.