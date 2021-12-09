“It’s a Wonderful Life” • Is there a better time to watch the ultimate Christmas movie than Christmas Eve? George Bailey’s hopes and dreams have been brutally crushed his whole life, but he learns that he has made a difference in the lives of those around him, and everybody cries. Starring Jimmy Stewart and Donna Reed.

Polar Express Train Ride • Before settling into bed for visions of sugarplums, put on the matching family Christmas PJs and climb aboard the Polar Express. The popular attraction returns as a train ride to the “North Pole” and includes hot chocolate, cookies and a final chance to see Santa before he hits the sleigh for his big night of deliveries. Through Dec. 24, Union Station visitors can experience the outdoor Joy Winter Wonderland, with games, crafts, vendors and pictures with Santa. And in the warm Grand Hall, adults can sip festive specialty cocktails.