 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
📅 Dec. 24 📅
0 comments

📅 Dec. 24 📅

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
James Stewart, Donna Reed

A scene from "It's a Wonderful Life"

“It’s a Wonderful Life” • Is there a better time to watch the ultimate Christmas movie than Christmas Eve? George Bailey’s hopes and dreams have been brutally crushed his whole life, but he learns that he has made a difference in the lives of those around him, and everybody cries. Starring Jimmy Stewart and Donna Reed.

7 p.m. Dec. 24 • NBC

Polar Express Train Ride • Before settling into bed for visions of sugarplums, put on the matching family Christmas PJs and climb aboard the Polar Express. The popular attraction returns as a train ride to the “North Pole” and includes hot chocolate, cookies and a final chance to see Santa before he hits the sleigh for his big night of deliveries. Through Dec. 24, Union Station visitors can experience the outdoor Joy Winter Wonderland, with games, crafts, vendors and pictures with Santa. And in the warm Grand Hall, adults can sip festive specialty cocktails.

Through Dec. 30 • St. Louis Union Station, 1820 Market Street • $35-$96 • stlpolarexpressride.com

More holiday events

Find more light displays, attractions, concerts and performances in our holiday arts guide. stltoday.com/go

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News